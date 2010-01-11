Goleta Business License Program Focus of Chamber Roundtable

The monthly meeting, held the second Wednesday of each month at the Elephant Bar, features different speakers and topics of interest to the business community.

The cost to attend the event is $20, and lunch will be provided. Please pay at the door or click here to register online.

Goleta City Manager Dan Singer will talk about the city’s business license program and provide a fiscal status update during the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s first Issue and Policy Roundtable of 2010, from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Elephant Bar , 521 Firestone Road.

