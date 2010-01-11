Accident Reported on Highway 101 at Olive Mill Road
Two SUVs were involved in the crash; injuries were unknown
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 11, 2010 | 12:46 p.m.
A traffic accident involving a Chevrolet Suburban and a smaller SUV was reported about 8 a.m. Monday on Highway 101 just north of Olive Mill Road.
The fire department, the California Highway Patrol and medics were responding to the accident, which occurred in lane one of the highway.
It was unknown whether there were any injuries.
— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
