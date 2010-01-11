Hospice of Santa Barbara Names New Development Manager

Hospice of Santa Barbara has announced the promotion of Amanda Kastelic to development manager.
Since joining the organization, Kastelic held the position of community relations and education coordinator and has taken a lead role in implementing and managing a variety of educational and fundraising events and programs.
She graduated from UCSB in 2006, earning a bachelor’s degree in business economics with an emphasis in accounting and a bachelor’s degree in religious studies.
Kastelic is a member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara and has volunteered with Rebuilding Together New Orleans and Transition House. She has participated in social service programs in Puerto Rico, Samoa and on the Hopi reservation in Arizona.
— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.