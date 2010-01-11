2 Local Children on ‘Missing’ Posters Appear to Be Safe

The young pair have called their parents to say they're in San Francisco

The faces of two local children peer out from fliers posted on downtown store bulletin boards, doors and windows in Santa Barbara.

An ominous “MISSING” is typed in bold, black letters above photos of the young boy and girl and a plea for anyone with information to call police. The flier stands out among typical postings for upcoming events and advertisements.

Paul McCaffrey, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department, told Noozhawk on Monday that it appears that no foul play was involved.

Joshua Cabrera, 13, and Daniela Sanchez, 12, seem to have left town voluntarily.

The children called their parents recently to say they were safe in San Francisco, though their specific location is unknown, McCaffrey said. He didn’t know how the children got to San Francisco.

They are both students at Santa Barbara Junior High School and have been missing since Friday afternoon, said Barbara Keyani, the Santa Barbara School District’s coordinator of administrative services and communications. They attended school Friday but left before the end of the day, she said.

Before speaking with this reporter, Keyani hadn’t heard that the children had made contact. She was “delighted” to hear it, and said she had spread the word to concerned district staff.

Police hope to work with San Francisco law enforcement to find them and bring them home. The welfare of the children is the biggest concern, and their living conditions are unknown, McCaffrey said.

“When kids go missing, good reasons or not, we bring them back,” he said. However, the next problem is keeping them here.

“What stops them from getting on the first bus back?”

Anyone with information is urged to call police or 805.252.8103.

