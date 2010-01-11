Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 9:49 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Local Children on ‘Missing’ Posters Appear to Be Safe

The young pair have called their parents to say they're in San Francisco

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 11, 2010 | 4:17 p.m.

The faces of two local children peer out from fliers posted on downtown store bulletin boards, doors and windows in Santa Barbara.

An ominous “MISSING” is typed in bold, black letters above photos of the young boy and girl and a plea for anyone with information to call police. The flier stands out among typical postings for upcoming events and advertisements.

Paul McCaffrey, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department, told Noozhawk on Monday that it appears that no foul play was involved.

Joshua Cabrera, 13, and Daniela Sanchez, 12, seem to have left town voluntarily.

The children called their parents recently to say they were safe in San Francisco, though their specific location is unknown, McCaffrey said. He didn’t know how the children got to San Francisco.

They are both students at Santa Barbara Junior High School and have been missing since Friday afternoon, said Barbara Keyani, the Santa Barbara School District’s coordinator of administrative services and communications. They attended school Friday but left before the end of the day, she said.

Before speaking with this reporter, Keyani hadn’t heard that the children had made contact. She was “delighted” to hear it, and said she had spread the word to concerned district staff.

Police hope to work with San Francisco law enforcement to find them and bring them home. The welfare of the children is the biggest concern, and their living conditions are unknown, McCaffrey said.

“When kids go missing, good reasons or not, we bring them back,” he said. However, the next problem is keeping them here.

“What stops them from getting on the first bus back?”

Anyone with information is urged to call police or 805.252.8103.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 