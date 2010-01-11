Monroe Students Take ‘Kindness and Justice Challenge’

Part of a national event, the effort is designed to honor the memory of MLK Jr.

Students at Monroe Elementary School in Santa Barbara are once again honoring the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by taking part in the fifth annual Kindness and Justice Challenge.

Now through Jan. 22, students and teachers will watch for acts of kindness and justice and acknowledge those people with “gold slips.” A tally of the special acts will be presented at an assembly.

Monroe has participated in the challenge since its inception. This national event, endorsed by Martin Luther King III, son of Dr. King, challenges students to improve the world around them by standing up for what is right and demonstrating acts of kindness, honesty, respect and moral courage.

The Kindness and Justice Challenge Pledge reads: “In order to improve the world around me in both large and small ways, I pledge to act with caring kindness, act fairly, act respectfully, act honestly, act nonviolently, act responsibly, demonstrate moral courage, serve my community, my friends, my family and my school, and celebrate the benefits of a kind and just world.”

While the challenge period takes places during a fixed period, students are encouraged to act on the ideals to which King devoted his life.

“If students can commit to one day of kindness and justice, then they can commit to a week, a week becomes a year, (and) a year a lifetime,” King III said.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.