Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 9:46 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Monroe Students Take ‘Kindness and Justice Challenge’

Part of a national event, the effort is designed to honor the memory of MLK Jr.

By Barbara Keyani | January 11, 2010 | 6:33 p.m.

Students at Monroe Elementary School in Santa Barbara are once again honoring the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by taking part in the fifth annual Kindness and Justice Challenge.

Now through Jan. 22, students and teachers will watch for acts of kindness and justice and acknowledge those people with “gold slips.” A tally of the special acts will be presented at an assembly.

Monroe has participated in the challenge since its inception. This national event, endorsed by Martin Luther King III, son of Dr. King, challenges students to improve the world around them by standing up for what is right and demonstrating acts of kindness, honesty, respect and moral courage.

The Kindness and Justice Challenge Pledge reads: “In order to improve the world around me in both large and small ways, I pledge to act with caring kindness, act fairly, act respectfully, act honestly, act nonviolently, act responsibly, demonstrate moral courage, serve my community, my friends, my family and my school, and celebrate the benefits of a kind and just world.”

While the challenge period takes places during a fixed period, students are encouraged to act on the ideals to which King devoted his life.

“If students can commit to one day of kindness and justice, then they can commit to a week, a week becomes a year, (and) a year a lifetime,” King III said.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 