Multimedia Company Oniracom Moves to Haley Street
The Santa Barbara-based company leases 2,795 square feet of space
By Ted Hoagland | January 11, 2010 | 1:40 p.m.
Oniracom Corp., a Santa Barbara-based multimedia company, has moved its operations to a larger space, leasing 2,795 square feet at 720 E. Haley St.
Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group represented Oniracom. Jason Jaeger and Scott Glenn of Radius Group represented the lessor.
Oniracom partners with music industry artists to increase marketplace visibility and revenue.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
