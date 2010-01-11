Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 9:39 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

It’s In with the New for Santa Barbara City Council

Newly elected members will be sworn in Tuesday; committee appointments are also on the agenda

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 11, 2010 | 11:04 p.m.

The new Santa Barbara City Council will take its seat at the dais Tuesday and bid adieu to Mayor Marty Blum and Councilmembers Iya Falcone and Roger Horton.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the second-floor Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St. Click here to view it via the city’s live Webstream.

Though the council will be asked to authorize some spending Tuesday, it won’t tackle labor negotiations and major policy decisions just yet.

A more ceremonial beginning will include comments, recognition of departing members and an affirmation of allegiance from the new ones.

Councilwoman Helene Schneider will become mayor, and will be joined by Grant House, who won re-election, Bendy White, Frank Hotchkiss and Michael Self. Councilmen Dale Francisco, who came in second in the mayoral race, and Das Williams, who is running for state Assembly, will continue their terms.

Self, who garnered the fewest number of votes of the elected members, will serve out the remaining two years of Schneider’s second council term.

Consent agenda items to be voted on include extending the Police Officers Association labor agreement to June 10 and various city contracts.

The council also will discuss appointments to the Finance and Ordinance committees.

The departures of Falcone and Horton leave Schneider the only remaining member of the Finance Committee, while all members of the Ordinance Committee — Francisco, House and Williams — remain on the council.

It’s not guaranteed that a person will be on the same committee as before, but seniority can factor into decisions.

A mayor pro tempore and representative for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments also will be discussed Tuesday.

Typically, members also are appointed as liaisons to advisory groups, but that matter will be pushed to Jan. 26 since it’s a new council, according to the agenda’s staff report.

Schneider beat out Francisco with 10,433 votes. House scooped up the most votes of the council candidates with 9,679, followed by White with 8,893, Hotchkiss with 7,560 and Self with 7,513.

Nov. 3 was the city’s first mail-only election and had a record-high turnout of 49.58 percent. A recount, because of a counting-machine malfunction, did not affect the results.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 