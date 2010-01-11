It’s In with the New for Santa Barbara City Council

Newly elected members will be sworn in Tuesday; committee appointments are also on the agenda

The new Santa Barbara City Council will take its seat at the dais Tuesday and bid adieu to Mayor Marty Blum and Councilmembers Iya Falcone and Roger Horton.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the second-floor Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St. Click here to view it via the city’s live Webstream.

Though the council will be asked to authorize some spending Tuesday, it won’t tackle labor negotiations and major policy decisions just yet.

A more ceremonial beginning will include comments, recognition of departing members and an affirmation of allegiance from the new ones.

Councilwoman Helene Schneider will become mayor, and will be joined by Grant House, who won re-election, Bendy White, Frank Hotchkiss and Michael Self. Councilmen Dale Francisco, who came in second in the mayoral race, and Das Williams, who is running for state Assembly, will continue their terms.

Self, who garnered the fewest number of votes of the elected members, will serve out the remaining two years of Schneider’s second council term.

Consent agenda items to be voted on include extending the Police Officers Association labor agreement to June 10 and various city contracts.

The council also will discuss appointments to the Finance and Ordinance committees.

The departures of Falcone and Horton leave Schneider the only remaining member of the Finance Committee, while all members of the Ordinance Committee — Francisco, House and Williams — remain on the council.

It’s not guaranteed that a person will be on the same committee as before, but seniority can factor into decisions.

A mayor pro tempore and representative for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments also will be discussed Tuesday.

Typically, members also are appointed as liaisons to advisory groups, but that matter will be pushed to Jan. 26 since it’s a new council, according to the agenda’s staff report.

Schneider beat out Francisco with 10,433 votes. House scooped up the most votes of the council candidates with 9,679, followed by White with 8,893, Hotchkiss with 7,560 and Self with 7,513.

Nov. 3 was the city’s first mail-only election and had a record-high turnout of 49.58 percent. A recount, because of a counting-machine malfunction, did not affect the results.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .