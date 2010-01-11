Santa Barbara Detectives Shut Down Marijuana Dispensary

For the past few months, the Santa Barbara Police Department has received information that the marijuana dispensary Humanity, at 715 Bond Ave., was operating in violation of the Compassionate Use Act.

Information sources included complaints and public comments made at city marijuana ordinance hearings.

Narcotic detectives initiated a thorough investigation and made undercover purchases by an individual who presented a counterfeit medical marijuana recommendation. ID was never checked, and the medical marijuana recommendation never verified. Authorized search and arrest warrants were issued for the business, six employees and their residences.

On Thursday, Santa Barbara detectives executed seven search warrants in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Santa Maria. Five residences and two businesses were searched. The Santa Barbara Police Department was assisted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara Regional Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Police recovered 63 pounds of marijuana buried in the backyard of the Santa Ynez address. They seized $12,000 in cash, 281 doses of unprescribed anabolic steroids and 150 growing marijuana plants.

In addition to this case, detectives investigated an assault with a deadly weapon case involving two current dispensary employees against a former employee. The employees were charged with assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.

Arrested on Thursday, with bail set at $100,000 each, were: Brandon Timothy Fox, 33, the owner of Humanity, for conspiracy to possess and sell marijuana; Timothy Newton Kurriss, 33; for conspiracy to possess and sell marijuana; Caroline Emmanuelle Kurriss, 29; for conspiracy to possess and sell marijuana; Raul Izaak Adame, 33; for conspiracy to possess and sell marijuana, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and possession of unprescribed steroids; Jose Juan Adame, 35; for conspiracy to possess and sell marijuana, possession of unprescribed hydrocodone and concentrated marijuana (hashish); and Brennen Carlton Baptista, 33, for conspiracy to possess and sell marijuana, assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.

In addition to the seizure of cash assets, detectives gained court authorization to freeze $25,000 in bank assets. Other financial documents and transaction records are being examined to determine if the source was illegal profiteering from Humanity.

— Lt. Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.