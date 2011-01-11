2 Small Quakes Strike Near San Miguel Island

A magnitude-3.6 earthquake was recorded early Tuesday in the Santa Barbara Channel off San Miguel Island about 60 miles west of Santa Barbara. A second, smaller quake was recorded less than an hour later in the same area.

There were no reports of damage or injuries from either temblor.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.6 quake struck at 2:09 a.m. The epicenter, placed at 33.940°N, 120.587°W, was about 1.3 miles below the surface, the USGS said. The location is about 60 miles west of Santa Barbara and 48 miles south of Lompoc.

At 2:51 a.m., a 3.4-magnitude quake was recorded in the same area, at 33.961°N, 120.555°W, at a depth of 2½ miles, the USGS said.

