Coastal Housing Partnership Welcomes New Board Members

Clarice Clarke, Renee Grubb, Gavin Moores, Josh Rabinowitz and Dan Singer join the Board of Directors

By Corby Gage | January 11, 2011 | 5:25 p.m.

Clarice Clarke
Clarice Clarke

The Coastal Housing Partnership is pleased to welcome Clarice Clarke, Renee Grubb, Gavin Moores, Josh Rabinowitz and Dan Singer to its Board of Directors.

Clarke is a shareholder in Lee & Associates Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.

She has been a significant figure in the Santa Barbara real estate market since 1989 and has experience and expertise in both sales and leasing of almost every category of commercial real estate.

Grubb is a co-owner of Village Properties, a full-service real estate firm founded in 1996 with offices in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez.

Renee Grubb
Renee Grubb

Grubb has been active in real estate since 1983. She said she strongly believes in community involvement, actively contributing to the needs of local teachers and their classrooms through the Village Properties Teacher Fund.

Moores is the president and CEO of Capital Pacific Development Group Inc.

He has 20 years of residential and commercial construction management experience and oversees the acquisition, design and development of multifamily and single family homes with Capital Pacific Homes.

Gavin Moores
Gavin Moores

Rabinowitz is a partner at the law firm of Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney LLP in Santa Barbara. His practice is focused on the representation of businesses and individuals in their real estate, business, tax and related legal needs.

Josh Rabinowitz
Josh Rabinowitz

Singer is the city manager for the City of Goleta and has served in that position since 2005. His municipal background includes extensive experience in redevelopment, grant management, finance, risk management, transportation and community relations. He also has served on numerous nonprofit and civic organization boards.

The new board members join Karen Chackel of First American Title, Robert Silsbee of UCSB, Ron Lafrican of Cottage Health System, William Tumelty of Montecito Bank & Trust and Elizabeth Winterhalter of Bank of the West on the Coastal Housing Partnership board.

Dan Singer
Dan Singer

Winterhalter, board president, said she looks forward to working with this dynamic group of new board members.

“In today’s real estate market, Coastal Housing Partnership benefits and services have never been more important,” she said. “The expertise and input from these new board members will be invaluable in advancing our mission.”

— Corby Gage is executive director of the Coastal Housing Partnership.

