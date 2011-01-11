Coastline Christian Academy to Host Kindergarten Open House

Parents of preschoolers considering kindergarten this fall are invited to be a guest at Coastline Christian Academy’s Kindergarten Open House from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Coastline Christian Academy, 5950 Cathedral Oaks Road, is a K-8 interdenominational Christian school for Christian families offering academic excellence, small class size, affordable tuition and Biblically-based curriculum in a loving, family-oriented environment.

“As an extension of the home and church, it is our mission at Coastline to help believing parents raise their children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord,” said Mary Osgood, academy principal for the past 10 years. “We do this by training each student in the knowledge of God and the scriptural way of life, coupled with the highest standards of academic instruction.”

After a brief registration, guests will be invited to join the school in its morning chapel program (starting promptly at 8:10 a.m.) followed by a campus tour that will include all classrooms and grounds. The open house will conclude with a reception with Osgood where parents will learn about the school curriculum and have a chance to ask questions and talk informally with many current Coastline parents.

Interested parents are encouraged to register for the event by calling the school at 805.967.5834, but walk-ins are also welcome.

— Kerry Graffy Mariea is a volunteer parent for the Coastline Christian Academy.