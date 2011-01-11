Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:15 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Coastline Christian Academy to Host Kindergarten Open House

Jan. 21 event will include a campus tour and a Q&A reception

By Kerry Graffy Mariea | January 11, 2011 | 5:01 p.m.

Parents of preschoolers considering kindergarten this fall are invited to be a guest at Coastline Christian Academy’s Kindergarten Open House from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Coastline Christian Academy, 5950 Cathedral Oaks Road, is a K-8 interdenominational Christian school for Christian families offering academic excellence, small class size, affordable tuition and Biblically-based curriculum in a loving, family-oriented environment.

“As an extension of the home and church, it is our mission at Coastline to help believing parents raise their children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord,” said Mary Osgood, academy principal for the past 10 years. “We do this by training each student in the knowledge of God and the scriptural way of life, coupled with the highest standards of academic instruction.”

After a brief registration, guests will be invited to join the school in its morning chapel program (starting promptly at 8:10 a.m.) followed by a campus tour that will include all classrooms and grounds. The open house will conclude with a reception with Osgood where parents will learn about the school curriculum and have a chance to ask questions and talk informally with many current Coastline parents.

Interested parents are encouraged to register for the event by calling the school at 805.967.5834, but walk-ins are also welcome.

— Kerry Graffy Mariea is a volunteer parent for the Coastline Christian Academy.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 