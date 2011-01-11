Eight UCSB Faculty Members Named AAAS Fellows

It's the highest one-year total ever for the university

Eight faculty members at UCSB — the highest one-year total ever for UCSB — have been awarded the distinction of Fellow by the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Election as a Fellow is an honor bestowed upon AAAS members by their peers.

“We are tremendously excited and proud to have a record eight faculty members from UC Santa Barbara elected as AAAS Fellows this year,” Chancellor Henry Yang said. “This prestigious honor is a testament to their pioneering achievements in their fields, their dedication to teaching and inspiring others, and their commitment to making a positive contribution to our society. I join with our campus and community in congratulating our distinguished colleagues.”

The newly elected members from UCSB are:

» Richard Appelbaum, professor of sociology and global and international studies, for distinguished contributions to the understanding of labor, human rights, and the contribution of advanced technologies in fostering sustainable, equitable development in emerging economies.

» Bruce Bimber, professor of political science and communication, for distinguished contributions to advancing knowledge about the interfaces of society with science and technology, particularly in the areas of media and politics.

» Andrew Cleland, professor of physics, for fundamental contributions to nanomechanics, developing the first nanomechanical structures and demonstrating the first quantum-limited measurements thereof, as well as writing the leading textbook Foundations of Nanomechanics.

» Francis “Frank” Doyle III, professor of chemical engineering and Mellichamp Chair in Process Control, for distinguished contributions to the field of systems biology, particularly for the use of control principles in the analysis of biological networks.

» Catherine Gautier, professor of geography, for distinguished contributions to the fields of atmospheric radiation physics, climate science and climate science education.

» Arthur Gossard, professor of materials and associate vice chancellor, academic affairs, for pioneering the growth of 2-D semiconductor quantum well materials that enabled the first observation of the fractional quantum Hall effect.

» Joseph Incandela, professor of physics, for distinguished contributions to particle physics, especially for developing and building silicon trackers that enabled new discoveries at the Fermilab Tevatron.

» Chris Van de Walle, professor of materials, for pioneering research on the theory of semiconductor interfaces and defects in solids, and for leadership in computational physics and materials science.

“I am very proud of the distinction being bestowed on our faculty,” said Pierre Wiltzius, Susan & Bruce Worster Dean of Science, Division of Mathematical, Life, and Physical Sciences of the College of Letters and Science. “I am particularly pleased by the breadth of research areas covered by these researchers, covering the sciences, social sciences and engineering.”

Melvin Oliver, SAGE Sara Miller McCune Dean of Social Sciences of the College of Letters and Science, said: “Rich Appelbaum and Bruce Bimber represent the quintessential UCSB social scientist — interdisciplinary, problem-oriented and engaged in public life. We are proud that their work is recognized by the world’s largest scientific society.”

This year, 503 members have been awarded this honor by AAAS because of their scientifically or socially distinguished efforts to advance science or its applications. New Fellows will be presented with an official certificate and a gold and blue (representing science and engineering) rosette pin on Feb. 19 at the AAAS Fellows Forum, during the 2011 AAAS Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

This year’s AAAS Fellows will be announced in the January edition of the journal Science, in the AAAS News & Notes section.