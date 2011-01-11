False Puppet Band to Play Page Youth Center’s Family Day

Jan. 22 community celebration will include games, an auction, food and more

Residents of the greater Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito community are invited to attend the festive Family Day Celebration of the Page Youth Center and its contributions to local children from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Highlights of the day will include Santa Barbara’s popular hot band False Puppet, jumpers, games for young and old, including PYC’s annual Coaches’ Game, face painting, food and beverages, and a beer garden. There will also be raffle prizes and auction items.

The Page Youth Center is located on the border of Santa Barbara and Goleta at 4540 Hollister Ave. and provides the community’s families with superior mentorship in sports and other youth activities for more than 2,500 children a year.

For more information about the PYC Family Day event on Jan. 22, contact Wana Dowell at the Page Youth Center at 805.967.8778 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.