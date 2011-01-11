Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:06 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Foundation Begins to Take Shape for New Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Construction of the $103 million, 148,000-square-foot replacement facility is expected to be complete in October 2013

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 11, 2011 | 8:54 p.m.

The construction site next to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital was buzzing with activity Tuesday, as crews began to pour the foundation of what will be the hospital’s newest incarnation.

The 148,000-square-foot, two-story replacement building with a basement will hold 52 beds. The building will replace the 46-year-old hospital next door, and the $103 million project will meet the seismic standards required by the state by 2013.

A plethora of facilities will be housed in the new structure, including a surgery suite with six operating rooms, emergency and radiology departments, and a wound care center.

“Today was a visible milestone in the construction of the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital,” said Diane Wisby, the hospital’s vice president. “Watching almost 100 trucks deliver concrete and seeing the basement of the new hospital begin to take shape was very exciting for everyone. We are thrilled to be building this state-of-the-art hospital for our community. When the project is completed in late 2013, we will have an extraordinary facility to support care and caring our neighbors have come to know and expect at GVCH.”

Soil quality has been a challenge on the project, according to Brooks Larson, project manager with Cottage Hospital. He said work on the foundation will continue for the next two months.

The hospital building is expected to be completed in October 2013, and employees will transition into the new building in November of that year.

