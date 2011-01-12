Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:02 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

In Light of Legal Challenges, Santa Barbara May Amend Cap on Marijuana Dispensaries

Allowing two collectives that filed claims to 'continue indefinitely' would push the citywide count over the recently approved three-storefront limit

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 12, 2011 | 1:00 a.m.

Given the legal challenges to Santa Barbara’s three-dispensary limit on medical marijuana storefront collectives, the city’s Ordinance Committee is recommending that the recently approved policy be amended.

A judge ruled in favor of The Green Well on Milpas Street, saying the establishment deserved a full trial with the city before being forced to close, and that the six-month January deadline was a due process violation.

The Green Light on Olive Street filed a similar claim.

Councilman Bendy White suggested that the council consider amending the ordinance to allow the two locations to “continue indefinitely in operation.”

If they’re allowed to stay, they’ll push the city’s total to four, past the cap of three negotiated during more than a year of Ordinance Committee meetings.

The relocation of Santa Barbara Patients Group was permitted Dec. 15, and the Pacific Coast Collective was previously permitted and allowed to stay under the new ordinance.

Permitted dispensaries can be closed if they stop operating for more than 30 consecutive days, and a city land use permit no way exempts them from following state laws.

