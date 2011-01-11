MIT Enterprise Forum to Dive Into ‘Ocean Based Entrepreneurship’

Explore 'Renewable Energy, Aquaculture and More' at the Jan. 19 event

The MIT Enterprise Forum of the Central Coast will present “Ocean Based Entrepreneurship: Renewable Energy, Aquaculture and More” on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a networking hour; wine, beer and a light buffet will be provided.

The formal program is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with presentations from Brent Dehlsen, founder and CEO of EcoMerit, a startup company focused on generating electricity from wave, currents and tidal energy, and Paul Olin, Ph.D., an aquaculture expert from California Sea Grant, about the latest opportunities to gather renewable energy and food from the ocean.

Lad Handelman, a deep-sea diver and founder and retired CEO of Oceaneering International and Cal Dive International, will share his ideas on opportunities for startup companies with undersea oil extraction, treasure recovery and other topics.

“I think the goal of the event is to keep people informed so that some day in the future (the technology we’ll be discussing) is not new information, but familiar information,” Dehlsen said.

Tickets are $15 for students and $30 online, or $40 at the door. Click here to register for the event.

— Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .