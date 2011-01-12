Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:00 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara City Council Approves $10,000 to Fund Warming Centers for Homeless

But the expenditure first prompts discussion, with some questioning whether the money could be put to better use

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 12, 2011 | 2:10 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved $10,000 in funding for the Freedom Warming Centers, but some questioned whether it was the best way to spend the funds.

The Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara has coordinated the centers this winter, and a wet December prompted organizers to hold the centers open 11 nights for individuals who can’t or won’t go to shelters or other assistance programs, according to the Rev. Aaron McEmrys and Nancy Edmundson.

Though $10,000 is not a small amount of money amid such tight times, McEmrys said it can save lives this winter.

“I want to live in a city where people aren’t freezing to death outside my church,” he said.

Santa Barbara County allocated $51,000 countywide, and $41,000 of that to the South Coast, which includes two warming centers in Santa Barbara and one in Isla Vista.

Edmundson said $19,000 has been spent of the South Coast’s money already, and though the Unitarian Society is pursuing private and grant funding for the future, the money is needed to get through this winter.

Faith-based organizations donate their space for free, and the money goes to professional staff members who know how to deal with perhaps the least mentally healthy of the homeless community, program coordinator Dr. Lynne Jahnke said.

Volunteers often help out, but she said one or two professional staff members are needed for such a volatile environment.

Attendance averaged about 40 people per night for the Santa Barbara centers and 53 per night for Isla Vista, and they were 90 percent male, Jahnke said.

Santa Barbara Councilmen Dale Francisco and Frank Hotchkiss called for a more regional approach, as Santa Barbara hosts most of the services and no other city in the county has contributed to the warming centers.

Francisco said being a generous city is a double-edged sword, as some people who utilize the services really need them and others could be opportunists who will show up as long as the city provides services while asking for nothing in return. He added that the city needs to stand back and determine whether it’s the best use of $10,000.

Hotchkiss said the city should focus more on members of the homeless population who can be helped by services instead of providing “day cares or night cares.”

The council agreed that the money is a one-time expense, as the warming centers are expected to find alternative funding by next year.

“I have no illusions we’re solving the homelessness issues today,” said Randy Rowse, the council’s newest member. “It’s not a solution, but it’s the humanitarian and co-citizen thing to do.”

Mayor Helene Schneider said no one wants warming shelters year after year, as there’s the hope they won’t always be needed. She did ask staff for more facts on how many people and what kind of people are homeless in the city so a more specific plan for solutions can be found.

She said there’s anecdotal information, deaths on the street, people panhandling on State Street and some great success stories, but not a lot of data.

“I’m not willing to wait for more people to die this winter to spend $10,000,” she said.

The money was allocated in a 4-3 vote, with Francisco, Hotchkiss and Councilwoman Michael Self opposing the expenditure.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

