Local News

Suspect Arrested in Dozens of Agricultural Burglaries

Sheriff's officials believe he may be linked to more than 70 crimes in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | January 12, 2011 | 1:11 a.m.

A Los Angeles man facing charges in connection with dozens of burglaries of agricultural equipment in Ventura County was arrested Tuesday as a suspect in more than two dozen similar crimes in Santa Barbara County.

Jose Alexander Dominguez

A rural crimes deputy with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22-year-old Jose Alexander Dominguez about 2:30 a.m. as he was leaving the Ventura County Jail after posting bail.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Dominguez and three other men are suspects in nearly 50 burglaries in which tools and other agricultural equipment were stolen from work sites throughout Ventura County.

Sugars said Dominguez is suspected in at least 28 similar crimes throughout Santa Barbara County.

Since November 2009, Santa Barbara County’s rural crimes deputy has been investigating more than 74 burglaries at farms, ranches, vineyards and construction sites, most of them in North County. Other cases also were reported in Goleta, Carpinteria and the Santa Ynez Valley.

Sugars said that in all, more than $300,000 worth of generators, pumps and other equipment has been stolen, none of which has been recovered.

Dominguez was linked to the Santa Barbara County incidents during a joint operation with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Wilfredo Jimenez

“This suspect would not be in custody today if not for the hard work of Detective Ray Dominguez of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Agricultural Crimes Unit,” Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Rural Crimes Deputy John McCarthy said. “This arrest underscores what can be accomplished when agencies work together, and we’re not done yet.”

Sheriff’s officials are continuing to search for 34-year-old Wilfredo Jimenez of Los Angeles, a suspect in dozens of crimes in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Two men in custody for similar charges in Riverside County and wh face burglary charges in Ventura County have not yet been linked to the crimes in Santa Barbara County, Sugars said.

Alexander Dominguez is facing 28 counts of felony burglary and conspiracy. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a no-bail immigration hold.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

