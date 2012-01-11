AARP Tax-Aide Program Available at Goleta Valley Community Center

It’s tax time again! The AARP and the Goleta Valley Community Center are once again partnering for the AARP Tax-Aide Program.

AARP Tax-Aide is a free program run by the AARP Foundation to guide people with low to moderate incomes through their taxes, making sure they receive all the deductions and credits to which they’re entitled.

Available Feb. 3 through April 15, it is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service. The GVCC will be accepting reservations by phone at 805.967.1237 starting Jan. 19.

The program has grown tremendously since it started in 1968 with four volunteers. About 34,600 AARP Tax-Aide volunteers, trained in cooperation with the Internal Revenue Service, now help more than 2.6 million taxpayers file their federal, state and local tax returns each year.

The AARP Tax-Aide program is offered at about 6,500 locations nationwide in senior centers, libraries, community centers and other convenient locations.

The process is simple. Call the GVCC at 805.967.1237 to make a reservation, pick up a list of items you will need for your appointment and an intake form, have all items necessary and your intake form completed when you arrive for your appointment, and the AARP Tax-Aide folks will do the rest. Call the Goleta Valley Community Center for more information.

— Rob Locke is general manager of the Goleta Valley Community Center.