Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:30 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Union School District Superintendent Kathy Boomer Announces Her Retirement

After seven years with the district and 31 years working in public education, she says her last day will be June 29

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 12, 2012 | 3:56 a.m.

Goleta Union School District Superintendent Kathy Boomer announced her retirement at Wednesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting, ending a successful and eventful seven years with the district.

“The last seven years when reviewed demonstrates the remarkable journey for Goleta,” she said.

During her tenure, the district developed a strategic plan, reformed schools with technology for teachers and students, the achievement gap was “successfully attacked” and school grounds were maintained even with financial difficulties.

“All these changes have come at a cost, and I am tired,” Boomer said in a statement to the trustees. “After 31 years devoted to children and public education, I believe for me it’s time to spend more time with my husband and live a life of spontaneity, so June 29 will be my last day with the district.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work here, and I can’t have ever imagined such a remarkable place to end my career.”

Board president Susan Epstein thanked Boomer for her service and hard work for students and staff members. During the strategic planning process, a longtime principal had commented that the district was going through a renaissance, she recalled.

A special meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 to discuss a new superintendent.

At Wednesday’s meeting, trustees voted not to provide transitional kindergarten classes if Gov. Jerry Brown’s budget for 2012-2013 doesn’t make it mandatory. The new grade would cater to children with fall birthdays who are too young for kindergarten but for basic-aid districts like Goleta, staff members noted, having more students would not translate to any more state revenues, just more costs.

While this year’s midyear cuts to the district weren’t drastic, staff members suggested keeping next year’s budget more flexible to respond and prepare for state cuts.

“The underlying economy is getting better, but pressure remains in the K-12 arena,” said Ralph Pachter, assistant superintendent of fiscal services.

If implementing transitional kindergarten in the 2012-2013 year remains mandatory, the district has already developed a plan to do so, said Elizabeth DeVina, assistant superintendent of instructional services.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 