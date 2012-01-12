Goleta Union School District Superintendent Kathy Boomer Announces Her Retirement

After seven years with the district and 31 years working in public education, she says her last day will be June 29

Goleta Union School District Superintendent Kathy Boomer announced her retirement at Wednesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting, ending a successful and eventful seven years with the district.

“The last seven years when reviewed demonstrates the remarkable journey for Goleta,” she said.

During her tenure, the district developed a strategic plan, reformed schools with technology for teachers and students, the achievement gap was “successfully attacked” and school grounds were maintained even with financial difficulties.

“All these changes have come at a cost, and I am tired,” Boomer said in a statement to the trustees. “After 31 years devoted to children and public education, I believe for me it’s time to spend more time with my husband and live a life of spontaneity, so June 29 will be my last day with the district.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work here, and I can’t have ever imagined such a remarkable place to end my career.”

Board president Susan Epstein thanked Boomer for her service and hard work for students and staff members. During the strategic planning process, a longtime principal had commented that the district was going through a renaissance, she recalled.

A special meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 to discuss a new superintendent.

At Wednesday’s meeting, trustees voted not to provide transitional kindergarten classes if Gov. Jerry Brown’s budget for 2012-2013 doesn’t make it mandatory. The new grade would cater to children with fall birthdays who are too young for kindergarten but for basic-aid districts like Goleta, staff members noted, having more students would not translate to any more state revenues, just more costs.

While this year’s midyear cuts to the district weren’t drastic, staff members suggested keeping next year’s budget more flexible to respond and prepare for state cuts.

“The underlying economy is getting better, but pressure remains in the K-12 arena,” said Ralph Pachter, assistant superintendent of fiscal services.

If implementing transitional kindergarten in the 2012-2013 year remains mandatory, the district has already developed a plan to do so, said Elizabeth DeVina, assistant superintendent of instructional services.

