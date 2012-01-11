Caltrans to Begin Construction Tuesday on Cold Spring Canyon Bridge Suicide Barrier

Project is expected to last at least three months, with traffic control scheduled during weekday hours

Caltrans will start construction for the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge suicide barrier Tuesday, spokesman Jim Shivers said Wednesday.

The bridge has been the site of at least 55 suicides since its opening in 1964, and Caltrans was allowed to move forward with the project after being challenged in court by citizen group Friends of the Bridge, which objected to the project’s approval process and final design.

The 9-foot-7-inch grid mesh fence will obstruct views from both sides of the bridge, which is about 400 feet off the ground on Highway 154 near San Marcos Pass.

Shivers said custom parts for the barrier had to be ordered and manufactured before construction could continue.

Construction is likely to take three months or more, and there will be one-way reversing traffic control from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as detour signs to direct bicyclists and pedestrians away from the bridge during construction, Shivers said.

Construction costs are estimated at $778,000 with contractor Bugler Construction of Pleasanton, but the full project cost will be much more. The full cost was estimated at $3.1 million at the start of court proceedings, so the $125,000 paid to Friends of the Bridge attorney Marc Chytilo and costs of complying with the court orders aren’t included, according to Shivers. Caltrans hasn’t released an updated cost estimate.

The court case delayed the project as Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Tom Anderle ordered Caltrans to republish portions of the environmental impact reports and conduct more public outreach.

Holes for the barrier fence posts were drilled on the west side of the bridge before Anderle put the project on hold.

In such a narrow space, Shivers said motorists are advised to drive slow through the construction zone and be mindful of construction workers and equipment.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the California Highway Patrol and the Glendon Association all publicly support the project.

