Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 4:52 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Caltrans to Begin Construction Tuesday on Cold Spring Canyon Bridge Suicide Barrier

Project is expected to last at least three months, with traffic control scheduled during weekday hours

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 11, 2012 | 6:03 p.m.

Caltrans will start construction for the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge suicide barrier Tuesday, spokesman Jim Shivers said Wednesday.

The bridge has been the site of at least 55 suicides since its opening in 1964, and Caltrans was allowed to move forward with the project after being challenged in court by citizen group Friends of the Bridge, which objected to the project’s approval process and final design.

The 9-foot-7-inch grid mesh fence will obstruct views from both sides of the bridge, which is about 400 feet off the ground on Highway 154 near San Marcos Pass.

Shivers said custom parts for the barrier had to be ordered and manufactured before construction could continue.

Construction is likely to take three months or more, and there will be one-way reversing traffic control from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as detour signs to direct bicyclists and pedestrians away from the bridge during construction, Shivers said.

Construction costs are estimated at $778,000 with contractor Bugler Construction of Pleasanton, but the full project cost will be much more. The full cost was estimated at $3.1 million at the start of court proceedings, so the $125,000 paid to Friends of the Bridge attorney Marc Chytilo and costs of complying with the court orders aren’t included, according to Shivers. Caltrans hasn’t released an updated cost estimate.

The court case delayed the project as Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Tom Anderle ordered Caltrans to republish portions of the environmental impact reports and conduct more public outreach.

Holes for the barrier fence posts were drilled on the west side of the bridge before Anderle put the project on hold.

In such a narrow space, Shivers said motorists are advised to drive slow through the construction zone and be mindful of construction workers and equipment.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the California Highway Patrol and the Glendon Association all publicly support the project.

Click here for Noozhawk’s special series on the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 