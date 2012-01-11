Direct Relief International to Expand Vaccine Capacity in Haiti

In two years since massive quake, Goleta-based agency has provided more than 1,000 tons of medical support

Two years after the tragic 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, Goleta-based Direct Relief International announced this week that it will significantly expand the vaccine-storage capacity in Haiti as part of its ongoing humanitarian health assistance efforts in the country.

In the past two years, Direct Relief has provided more than 1,000 tons of lifesaving medications and medical supplies valued at more than $70 million wholesale and continues to provide medical distribution program serving 115 hospitals and clinics across Haiti.

“The expansion of vaccine storage is just one among many parts of health-care infrastructure that are essential and require continued attention and support,” said Brett Williams, director of international programs for Direct Relief International. “The two-year marker provides a moment to look back, but it’s also a sharp reminder that for all the progress that has been made and efforts expended, severe needs exist and much more remains to be done.”

Direct Relief’s expanded humanitarian health efforts since the 2010 quake followed more than 40 years of ongoing support of health efforts in Haiti. The organization received more than $6.7 million in contributions after the earthquake from more than 25,000 people and extensive support in the form of in-kind goods and services valued at more than $70 million, including transportation from FedEx and specifically requested medications, vaccine, medical supplies from more than 130 health-care companies.

Consistent with the organization’s long-standing practice, all Direct Relief medical contributions have been approved by the Ministry of Health in Haiti for importation. The organization also developed and has published online the precise location of each medical donation in a highly detailed interactive map to ensure transparency and prevent duplication of effort.

The organization established an online ordering system for medical commodities and a nationwide distribution system now used by more than 115 health facilities, which proved essential in mobilizing, allocating and rapidly distributing medical supplies in response to the cholera outbreak that has claimed 7,000 lives since its onset in October of last year.

About two-thirds of the funds raised have been spent to mount an expansive post-quake emergency medical-supply program, a cash-grant program for local Haitian community groups, and essential funding for both prosthetics and rehabilitative services in-country to meet the increased demand caused by the catastrophic event. With all remaining funds committed to long-term recovery, Direct Relief intends to remain in Haiti for as long as necessary.

Over these past two years, more than 25,000 donors gave to Direct Relief to help the people of Haiti. Recently ranked by Forbes magazine as one of the 20 most efficient large charities in the United States, Direct Relief honors that commitment by ensuring 100 percent of those donations are used exclusively to help people in Haiti, whose lives remain threatened by sickness, disease and injury.

Click here for more information or to contribute to the cause.

— Kelley Kaufman is the communications manager for Direct Relief International.