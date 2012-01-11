Goleta Rotary Evening Club Hears from Schools’ Garden Education Manager

Jana Brody, the garden education manager of Brandon and La Patera schools, presented an interesting program Tuesday to the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.

Club President Martin Senn welcomed Brody as the evening’s guest speaker.

Brody is a UCSB graduate with a master’s degree in art administration and is active in the school system teaching children about nutrition, by engaging them in the art and science of sustainable gardens.

The Goleta Rotary Evening Club met Brody in October when the club volunteered to help build the sustainable garden at La Patera during United Way’s Day of Caring.

Brody reported to club members that their work building the sustainable garden is now baring the fruits of their labor, and the children are actually picking and enjoying the taste of fresh vegetables. She said she hopes to instill that the love of healthy food and the knowledge of how to build a sustainable garden will inspire youths into becoming healthy individuals, and in time, healthy adults and parents.

Rotary is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million men and women dedicated to world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs. Today, there are more than 33,000 Rotary clubs in 200 countries.

Chartered in 1936, the members of the Rotary Club of Goleta participate locally and travel worldwide, participating in Rotary projects. The Goleta Rotary Evening Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Rotary Evening Club, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.

<p>