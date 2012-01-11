Santa Barbara’s Los Baños del Mar Pool Celebrates Facility Improvements

Team effort with the city and Swim Club help pay for new lane lines, equipment boxes and more

Over the past two years, the Friends of Los Baños del Mar Pool organization has worked tirelessly with the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and the Santa Barbara Swim Club to fund projects and facility improvements for the enjoyment of all who use the historic outdoor 50-meter public swimming facility located along the city’s waterfront.

A celebration of their efforts took place Sunday as they unwrapped their most recent donations for the Los Baños swimming pool.

In addition to thanking members who have donated monies, the event unveiled the $6,500 the Friends of Los Baños recently invested in replacing equipment boxes for storing swim equipment, pace clocks, weight room bench re-upholstery, new workout mats, and a combined effort with Santa Barbara Swim Club to replace an additional $5,800 in new lane lines.

At a time when money is extremely tight, having such valuable partnerships with nonprofit organizations such as the Friends of Los Baños del Mar and the Santa Barbara Swim Club help make these projects possible and greatly enhances the swimming experience for all who swim or visit this wonderful facility.

— Rich Hanna is a recreation supervisor for Los Banos del Mar Pool.