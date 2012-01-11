Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 4:53 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Man Accused of Using Internet to Lure Teenage Girl

Traffic stop by Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy leads to the suspect's arrest

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | January 11, 2012 | 5:29 p.m.

A 47-year-old Corona man has been arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail on charges of kidnapping a teenage girl he met online.

Saul Padilla
A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy patrolling a Vandenberg Village neighborhood about 3:15 a.m. Sunday stopped an adult male driver for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars. He said that during the stop, the deputy observed a teen girl sitting in the passenger seat.

The deputy asked the driver, 47-year-old Saul Padilla, why the pair were out so early, and the driver said the girl was a relative he was taking to the store. The deputy called the girl’s parents, who said they didn’t know Padilla.

Sugars said the investigation revealed that Padilla and the girl had been communicating via the Internet for two years.

Padilla allegedly claimed to be a 15-year-old boy and arranged to meet the girl in person late Saturday night, according to Sugars, and when the victim went outside to meet him, he forced her into his car.

Padilla is facing charges of kidnapping and lewd acts with a child.

Sugars said no other information is being released because of the age of the victim. Anyone with information about Padilla or similar crimes is asked to call sheriff’s detectives at 805.934.6170 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

