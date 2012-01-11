Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 4:46 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Newly Overhauled Ortega Street Bridge Opens on Santa Barbara’s Westside

City officials, planners and residents mark the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and marvel at the improved Mission Creek

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 11, 2012 | 8:46 p.m.

A major thoroughfare on Santa Barbara’s Westside opened Wednesday to traffic after being closed off for nearly a year.

City officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the recently completed Ortega Street Bridge, between Castillo and Bath streets. About 75 people, including neighbors in the West Downtown neighborhood as well as city and county planners, attended the event to check out the changes.

The bridge, originally built in 1915, required a complete overhaul to bring the structure up to code for seismic safety. Creek improvements were also made to reduce the flooding endemic to the area.

The bridge replacement is part of a larger effort to increase the flood capacity of Mission Creek from Canon Perdido to the ocean.

Though the road is open to through traffic again, construction crews will be finishing up some minor work in the coming weeks, including undergrounding of power lines, according to John Ewasuik, a principal civil engineer for the city.

Mayor Helene Schneider spoke at the event Wednesday, noting the “pocket park” that sits next to the bridge on the southwest corner of the Ortega and Bath intersection. The park hasn’t been designed yet, but was purchased with Redevelopment Agency monies, a source that now no longer exists because of the state’s move earlier this month to dissolve the agencies.

Most of the funding for the $6.8 million project came from a federal grant through the Highway Bridge Program.

Schneider said the progress city officials have made with projects such as the Ortega Street Bridge will be helpful when they go to Washington, D.C., in search of other funding.

Sharon Byrne, a neighborhood resident and co-founder of the West Downtown neighborhood group, also applauded the changes.

Byrne recalled working with her neighbors to pull out lawn furniture and shopping carts that had been dumped in the creekbed before the city rebuilt the bridge.

“Now you look at it and it is gorgeous,” she said. “It’s taking Mission Creek and making it a feature of the West Downtown neighborhood.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper

