Truck-vs.-Pedestrian Accident at Garden, Cota Streets Sends Man in Wheelchair to Hospital

In separate incident, sedan and SUV collide at Miramonte Drive and Carrillo Street

A truck-vs.-pedestrian accident happened about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Garden and Cota streets in Santa Barbara.

As a man was crossing Cota Street, a truck headed up Garden Street turned left at the intersection toward State Street. The driver reportedly didn’t see the man, who was crossing the street in a wheelchair.

The injured man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was talking with emergency responders at the time of the transport.

The driver of the truck told authorities he simply didn’t see the man crossing. It didn’t appear that alcohol was a factor in this accident.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department, paramedics and the Santa Barbara Police Department responded.

At 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, a second accident occurred at the intersection of Miramonte Drive and Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara.

Apparently a vehicle was trying to pull out of Miramonte Drive as it intersects Carrillo Hill. It pulled into the path of another vehicle traveling along Carrillo Street. The vehicles — a sedan and an SUV — collided.

Airbags deployed all around, preventing injury to the occupants of both vehicles. Neither the car nor the SUV fared as well.

Santa Barbara firefighters, paramedics and police responded.

— Urban Hikers is a group of Santa Barbara citizen journalists.