Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Thanks Sponsors, Community in Celebrating Grand Opening

Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the completion of a decade-long, nearly $111 million capital campaign

With a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the new Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital opened its doors to the community Wednesday.

After a decade-long campaign to raise money, and design and build the hospital, 150 patients will be moved to the new wings Feb. 12.

Gretchen Milligan, Board of Directors chairwoman, said the project wouldn’t be possible without thousands of donors contributing to the nearly $111 million capital campaign.

The next phase of the project will demolish portions of the existing hospital, construct more patient pavilions and a children’s hospital, and double the size of the emergency department, she said.

At the grand opening, Cottage Health System President/CEO Ron Werft thanked the community and sponsors for supporting the project and said with patients about to move in, the new hospital finally feels real.

The “Cottage extreme makeover” was the hospital’s first opportunity to rebuild all at once, which provided the opportunity to “design a hospital the way a hospital ought to be designed,” Werft said.

Cottage Health System officials say the new hospital is designed to embody a healing environment. It features private rooms, each with a fold-out sofa bed for family members who wish to spend the night.

Santa Barbara’s support of the project should be the envy of every other community, said Duane Dauner, president and CEO of the California Hospital Association.

“I believe Santa Barbara is unparalleled for community support, for people standing up with their time and resources,” he said.

Milligan dedicated the building to the good health of the greater Santa Barbara region.

A ribbon was stretched across in six sections and cut by 50-year volunteer Toni Straka, 58-year employee Jenny Cue, Dr. James McNamara, former patient Jordan Tuthill, and major sponsor and philanthropist Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree. Other lead sponsors and project supporters include Palmer Jackson, Michael Towbes and Peter MacDougall.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.