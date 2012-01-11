Santa Barbara Firefighters to Conduct Training Fires at Bath Street Structure

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department will be conducting a variety of training exercises in the structure at 512 Bath St., between Haley and Cota streets, starting at noon Thursday. Thereafter, the exercises will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and continue through Monday morning.

This older 10-unit apartment building is scheduled to be demolished Monday to make way for 54 new affordable apartments that will be developed, owned and operated by the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

The ability to have access to a building such as this provides local firefighters with the opportunity to train in a “real life” environment.

This type of training is essential to providing the Santa Barbara community with well-trained firefighters. The exercise will provide the opportunity for department personnel to enhance their skills in suppression activities and to work safely in a controlled environment for future fire and life safety needs.

The type of training that will be conducted will include live fire training, search and rescue, fire behavior, command and control principles.

Smoke and flames may be visible from time to time. All precautions have been made for the safety and protection of surrounding properties and the environment. A variety of firefighting apparatus will be parked in the area during the training.

The public is invited to come by to observe the training. The department will have public information officers at the site to answer questions. Daily updates will be posted on the Santa Barbara City Fire Department Facebook page.

— Mike de Ponce is a captain with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.