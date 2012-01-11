Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 4:51 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

County Fire Conducts Training at Cottage Hospital’s New Helipad

Personnel are briefed on procedure and flight capabilities as a County Fire helicopter makes two landings at the new hospital facility

By David Sadecki for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | January 11, 2012 | 6:43 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department in conjunction with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital conducted a helicopter training exercise Wednesday at the hospital’s new helipad.

SBC FD helicopter 308 made two helipad landings at the new hospital facility, on Bath Street in Santa Barbara.

Specific flight patterns, communications and the hospital helipad filtering system were tested. SBC FD personnel also discussed procedures for patient transfer from the helicopter to the hospital staff, and the staff was also briefed on the helicopter and flight crew capabilities.

The addition of the new helipad eliminates the need to transfer a patient from a nearby junior high school or the Santa Barbara Airport, providing timelier service to the patient.

The Cottage Hospital helipad is planned to be fully operational in mid-February. The SBC FD helicopter delivers rescue and medevac advanced life support service to the citizens of Santa Barbara County.

The helicopter flies with trained firefighter/paramedics that provide ocean rescue, swift water rescue, cliff rescue and mountain rescue. The helicopter is equipped with a rescue hoist and has night-vision goggles for 24-hour service.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 

