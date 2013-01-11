Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:41 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Historical Society Seeks Submissions for ‘Capturing The Goodland’ Photo Exhibit

By Dacia Harwood for the Goleta Valley Historical Society | January 11, 2013 | 11:36 a.m.

What do you love about the Goleta Valley? The Goleta Valley Historical Society invites you to submit your favorite photo(s) for a chance to have your work featured in its next exhibition.

The goal of the community-created exhibit at Rancho La Patera & Stow House is to inspire museum visitors to explore Goleta’s hidden treasures.

The exhibit, titled “Capturing The Goodland: Picturing the Beauty & History of the Goleta Valley,” will open March 17 with youth (under 18) photographers on display until mid-June followed by adult works on display until Nov. 17.

Participants are encouraged to submit images of their favorite places, spaces and views: historical, natural, unusual and more.

“Join us as we celebrate the best of ‘The Goodland’ with an exploration of your favorite places, both old and new,” director Amanda De Lucia said. “Rancho La Patera is just one of Goleta Valley’s many treasures, and I’ll bet you have your favorites that many have never seen! Be bold, be daring, be creative!”

In addition to the exhibit, the Historical Society will host a series of corresponding events and lectures.

Jim McNay, the society’s education coordinator, looks forward to introducing many of the ranch’s young visitors to the exhibit.

“This is a chance to chat with schoolchildren about other historic sites in the Goleta Valley,” he said.

More than 1,000 schoolchildren visit Rancho La Patera & Stow House every year.

Photographers interested in submitting work for consideration should send image(s) to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Submit: photo, title, location and an “artist statement” (up to 100 words) describing what you love about the photo or a more general statement about life in the “Goodland.” Selected submissions will be notified and a print version will be requested for final approval and inclusion in the exhibit.

Deadlines for submission: Youth (under 18) images should be sent by Jan. 31 and adult by May 15.

Visit Rancho La Patera from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Entrance to the museum is $8 for adults, free for children under 12. Rancho La Patera is located at 304 N. Los Carneros Road in the heart of Goleta. Click here for more information, or call the Goleta Valley Historical Society at 805.681.7216.

— Dacia Harwood is the events coordinator for the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

