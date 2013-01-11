Kindles, iPads, Smartphones — Library Offering Free Classes on Using Your Devices

Have you gotten a new electronic device over the holidays, or just want some help in better utilizing it? In addition to free e-books and downloadable audiobooks available to all card holders, the Santa Barbara Public Library System is offering to help you with your device.

The library is giving free small group classes in January and February on how to use your new electronic devices to download e-books, audiobooks and apps, as well as on basic and intermediate computer use. Classes are held at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

These classes are free of charge but require a reservation. Contact the Central Library Reference Desk at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.564.5604 to sign up. Each class is one session only. Click here for more information about library programs and services.

In addition to these great classes, the library offers free one-on-one appointments with downloading the e-books and audiobooks on to your device. Appointments can be booked by calling 805.564.5604. Drop-in assistance is available at the Central Library from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Upcoming Classes

E-books & Audiobooks for Tablets

Thursdays Jan. 17, Jan. 31, Feb. 14 or Feb. 28

Central Library, Townley Room

10 to 11 a.m.

Check out library e-books! Learn how to download free e-books to your tablet. Install the OverDrive app then browse, checkout, and download from the library’s e-book collection of more than 8,000 titles. Bring your device. Class limited to six students. Registration required. Free. Contact the Reference Desk at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.564.5604.

E-books for Kindles

Wednesdays Jan. 23, Feb. 6 or Feb. 20

Central Library, Townley Room

3 to 4 p.m.

Learn how to browse, check out and download free e-books from the library’s collection of more than 8,000 titles. Class size limited to six students. Registration required. Free. Contact the Reference Desk at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.564.5604.



Ten Free Apps for the iPad, iPhone & iPod Touch

Thursdays Jan. 10 or Jan. 24

Central Library, Townley Room

3 to 4 p.m.

Astonishingly, there are more than 700,000 apps for your Apple device. Sign up for a basic introduction to the world of apps. Class limited to ten students, registration required. Free. Contact the Reference Desk at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.564.5604.

Basic Computing

Tuesdays Jan. 22, Feb. 5 or Feb. 19

Central Library, Townley Room

3 to 5 p.m.

Are you new to computers and the Internet? Learn how to use a keyboard and mouse, how to use Google to search the Internet, and how to set-up and use an email account. Class size limited to six students; computers provided for instruction. Registration required. Free. Contact the Reference Desk at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.564.5604.



Intermediate Computing

Tuesdays Feb. 12 or Feb. 26

Central Library, Townley Room

3 to 5 p.m.

Ready to go beyond email? PC users, learn to manage your system settings, organize your files, go to the next level in Internet efficiency and security. Computers provided, reservations required, sign up for one class only. Free. Contact the Reference Desk at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.564.5604.

— Brent Field is a librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.