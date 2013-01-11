Lynda.com Donates Online Subscriptions to Girls Inc. of Carpinteria

Lynda.com, a leader in online video education, has provided 25 annual premium access subscriptions to Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria. Valued at nearly $10,000, this donation has opened the door to stimulating new learning opportunities for local young women.

Lynda.com helps anyone learn software, creative and business skills to achieve their personal and professional goals. With Lynda.com subscriptions, Girls Inc. members have unlimited access to a vast library of high-quality, current and engaging video tutorials taught by recognized industry experts.

“We are thrilled to help young girls get comfortable with technology and software skills at such a pivotal age,” said Lynda Weinman, co-founder and executive chair of Lynda.com.

“Girls Inc. is so fortunate to have the support of Lynda.com at a time when our organization is focused so intently on college and career development,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. “Both organizations share a commitment to education and this donation will help us take advantage of the expansive opportunities offered through online learning.”

Girls Inc. after-school enrichment programs expand and enhance learning outside of the traditional classroom setting. Girls are free to explore new or challenging topics without the stress of grades or timed assessments. Access to Lynda.com will further facilitate learning across countless topics such as time management, website design, Microsoft Excel or interview skills.

After-school instructors from Girls Inc. are busy familiarizing themselves with various Lynda.com topics and will host a “Lynda.com day of learning” on a Saturday in April to engage teen members in online topics tied to their individual academic and personal goals.

“Girls Inc. aims to develop life-long learners, and Lynda.com is a perfect resource for demonstrating how varied and engaging learning can be at any age,” Juarez said.

— Victoria Juarez is executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.