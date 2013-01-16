Mark Olson Joins Heritage Oaks Bancorp as Chief Financial Officer

Simone Lagomarsino, president and CEO of Heritage Oaks Bancorp, announces the appointment of Mark Olson as executive vice president and chief financial officer of the company and Heritage Oaks Bank.

Olson joined the company on Jan. 7.

“Mark is a great addition to our executive management team,” Lagomarsino said. “We are very pleased to have someone with his level of experience and talent join our company. Mark’s strong financial background and leadership experience are an important asset to us as we move forward.”

Olson has more than 23 years of financial services industry experience. He has been involved in all aspects of finance, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, budgeting, financial reporting, financial and management information systems, and corporate finance.

Olson will serve as a key member of the Heritage Oaks executive team and will be responsible for directing and overseeing the company’s finance and accounting functions.

He has held a number of senior financial management positions prior to joining Heritage Oaks Bancorp. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and CFO at Pacific Capital Bancorp and its subsidiary Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, a $6 billion community bank on the Central Coast, until its acquisition by UnionBanCal Corporation.

Prior to Pacific Capital Bancorp, Olson served as vice president and finance director at Goldman Sachs Bank USA, a $120 billion commercial banking subsidiary of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the fifth-largest bank holding company in the United States. He also held a number of senior financial management positions at Westcorp, a $16 billion diversified financial services holding company for Western Financial Bank, a federally chartered savings bank, and WFS Financial, a nationwide automobile finance company, prior to its acquisition by Wachovia Corporation.

Olson is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Utah State University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

— Rusty Watson is the director of communications strategy for Heritage Oaks Bancorp.