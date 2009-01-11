Bill Cooper: A Yearlong Tribute to a Passion for Photography

During his life, Bill Cooper, my dad, rarely missed a sunrise or a sunset — and he caught nearly every one of them on “film.” That’s the passion Bill had for nature.

We lost Bill suddenly in March, but he has left this community and our family with a long-lasting legacy . Bill’s admiration for nature permeated his life, his passions and his hobbies. He used photography as a tool to capture and share nature’s wonders.

As a tribute to Bill, my family has created something special: a 2009 Tribute Calendar, comprised of large, glossy photos that he took during his life. Proceeds from the $20 calendar go to my newly widowed mother, Judy K. Cooper of Carpinteria, and my 17-year-old brother, Grant, a junior at Santa Barbara High.

The photos selected in the calendar illustrate the diversity of Bill’s interests and his skills as a photographer — ranging from amazing macros of bees and butterflies to aerial views of the Santa Barbara coastline. Some family favorites are:

February: One week before his death, Bill took these photos from the passenger seat of a friend’s plane. The top photo depicts the beautiful UCSB campus; the bottom photo glorifies the red-tiled roofs of Santa Barbara as they melt into the coastline.

April: This Carpinterian sunset is the epitome of why Bill loved Carp. At the focal point where the earth, sky and ocean come together, the sun blasts through with vivid colors — like a ball of fire within reach.

May: Patiently following a bee in his garden, Bill captured the essence of this creature. This photo illustrates the minute details of this bee, from the fuzzy hairs on his body to “the look” in his eye, which make it larger than life.

From the tiniest creature in the garden to breathtaking landscapes that surround us, this 2009 Tribute Calendar allows us to enjoy the world through Bill’s eyes. This is part of Bill’s legacy that my family hopes to share: a fresh look at beautiful, natural Santa Barbara, photographed by one beloved man, Bill Cooper.

Click here to purchase a 2009 Tribute Calendar, or mail a $20 check to Tracy Cooper, P.O. Box 62016, Santa Barbara 93160.

Tracy Cooper is a recent UCSB graduate and former Noozhawk intern.