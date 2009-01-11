Bishop High Family Drives Off with a Grand Prize

Thanks to a partnership between Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep and Bishop Diego High, the Nevarez family won a brand-new 2009 Jeep Wrangler 4-Door 4X4 during Bishop’s annual “Cardinal Event”, held on campus. The snazzy red Jeep — or $20,000 cash — was the grand prize in the school’s annual fundraiser. The Cardinal Event raises funds to support Bishop athletics (uniforms, equipment, travel and trainer expenses) and academic support programs.

The event is sponsored by the Cardinal Club, a group of spirited Bishop High volunteers and by the Parent Advisory Board, which orchestrate support for events that enrich students’ high school experience. More than 600 raffle tickets were sold with a total of 35 cash prizes and the grand-prize Jeep ($27,000 retail value) being drawn.

It took one good look at the Jeep and the Nevarezes chose the vehicle over the $20,000 cash. The Nevarezes — Alison and Gregg and their children, Andy and Daniel — are new to Santa Barbara and to Bishop. Andy is a sophomore and a member of the Cardinals’ varsity basketball team. Jim Crook, the owner of Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep, handed over the keys to the family as Cardinal Club president Jim Slaught looked on.

Debbie Herrera is Bishop Diego High’s admissions director.