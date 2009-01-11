Bishop High Family Drives Off with a Grand Prize

From left, new Jeep owners Alison and Gregg Nevarez, Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep owner Jim Crook, Daniel and Andy Nevarez, and Bishop Diego High’s Cardinal Club president Jim Slaught. (Bishop Diego High photo)
Thanks to a partnership between Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep and Bishop Diego High, the Nevarez family won a brand-new 2009 Jeep Wrangler 4-Door 4X4 during Bishop’s annual “Cardinal Event”, held on campus. The snazzy red Jeep — or $20,000 cash — was the grand prize in the school’s annual fundraiser. The Cardinal Event raises funds to support Bishop athletics (uniforms, equipment, travel and trainer expenses) and academic support programs.
The event is sponsored by the Cardinal Club, a group of spirited Bishop High volunteers and by the Parent Advisory Board, which orchestrate support for events that enrich students’ high school experience. More than 600 raffle tickets were sold with a total of 35 cash prizes and the grand-prize Jeep ($27,000 retail value) being drawn.
It took one good look at the Jeep and the Nevarezes chose the vehicle over the $20,000 cash. The Nevarezes — Alison and Gregg and their children, Andy and Daniel — are new to Santa Barbara and to Bishop. Andy is a sophomore and a member of the Cardinals’ varsity basketball team. Jim Crook, the owner of Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep, handed over the keys to the family as Cardinal Club president Jim Slaught looked on.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.