Follow Page Youth Center Winter Basketball on TV

From Jan. 18 through March, Santa Barbara Channels TV will present Page Youth Center winter league basketball played by boys and girls in first through eighth grades.

“This is something entirely new for our Santa Barbara community and gives our local families a chance to see the good work that happens at the Page Youth Center,” PYC Executive Director Bob Yost said.

The program will air five times during the week after the televised games and offers an experienced narration by veteran PYC coaches.

“The Page Youth Center is a not for profit organization specializing in building character through youth sports. We teach the kids that it’s not about winning or losing, but about the life lessons learned on the courts,” Yost siad. “The Page Youth Center is a safe, centrally located facility where kids from all over our community and various walks of life can come together to play and get along. The specific turn arounds that we’ve witnessed over the years have been remarkable, and now we have a chance to show our community just how they happen.”

Click here or call 805.967.8778 for programming dates and times.

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.