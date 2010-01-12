Johnson Family Dental Offering Free Day of Dentistry

Its offices in Santa Barbara, Solvang and Ventura will open Feb. 20 for Dentistry From the Heart

Dr. Steven Johnson is out to change lives by offering free smiles to anyone who needs dental work as he hosts the Central Coast’s Sixth Annual Dentistry From the Heart event.

In the past five years, Johnson and his staff, sponsors and volunteers have helped hundreds of people in urgent need of dental work — treating patients with free fillings, extractions and cleanings.

Johnson Family Dental sponsors Dentistry From the Heart each year on the Central Coast in association with hundreds of dental practices nationally with a simple mission — making people smile.

Founded in 2001 by a dentist in New Port Richey, Fla., Dentistry From the Heart was created to aid those in need. To date nationally, it has helped more than 5,000 patients and provided more than $1 million in dental care.

“Now more than ever, I know there are people out there that need our services, but have no means to afford them — whether they’re out of a job, or just don’t have dental insurance,” Johnson said. “This Dentistry From the Heart event is my way of giving back to the community, and being there for the people who are in need of dental work.”

The event will be Feb. 20 at Johnson Family Dental locations in Santa Barbara, Solvang and Ventura. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis and may choose any one of the following procedures: a filling, tooth extraction or cleaning at one of the following Johnson Family Dental offices:

» 200 N. La Cumbre Road, Suite H, Santa Barbara, 805.687.6767

» 88 N. Oak St., No. 2A, Ventura, 805.643.5026

» 678 Alamo Pintado, Solvang, 805.688.9999

Johnson has extended an invitation to other doctors in the area who want to volunteer. Dr. Brian Frederick from Santa Barbara Dental Care has volunteered to assist during the event.

— Nicole Ewen represents Johnson Family Dental.