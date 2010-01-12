High Wind Watch In Effect for Santa Barbara County

A high surf advisory also has been issued, with extreme swells expected through Friday morning

A high wind watch is in effect through Thursday morning for Montecito, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, San Marcos Pass, Dick Smith and San Rafael Wilderness.

The National Weather Service said areas of northwest to north winds of 25 to 40 mph are expected, with gusts to 60 mph possible. The strongest winds are expected through and below passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Range.

On Wednesday, the NWS issued a high surf advisory and coastal flood watch for the South and Central coasts, with forecasters predicting some beaches on the Central Coast will see sets up to 25 feet.

The high surf advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday, and the coastal flood watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Hazardous surf is expected to develop on the Central Coast Tuesday night and roll ashore through Friday morning. Officials say coastal flooding and significant beach erosion are possible.

Swell heights are expected to peak Wednesday through early Thursday, averaging 15 to 20 feet on beaches north of Point Conception. The high surf is also likely to affect the South Coast of Santa Barbara County near Rincon Point.

William Boyer, communications director for Santa Barbara County, said Tuesday that the public is advised to stay out of the water during this time, that they enter the water at their own risk and that boaters should make sure vessels are in shape and secure.

Residents in low-lying beach areas are urged to act now to protect property and to remain alert for further warnings.

