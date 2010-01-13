New Santa Barbara Mayor, Council Sworn In

The council gets down to business after a few parting words from outgoing Mayor Marty Blum

The Council Chambers were packed Tuesday as elected officials, staff, family and friends watched the swearing in of members of the new Santa Barbara City Council.

Incoming Mayor Helene Schneider, returning Councilman Grant House and new members Frank Hotchkiss, Michael Self and Bendy White took their seats with Councilmen Dale Francisco and Das Williams.

Outgoing Mayor Marty Blum and Councilmembers Iya Falcone and Roger Horton stepped down with words of thanks and reflected on their years in office.

Blum said she doesn’t think one person on the council can have a legacy, as it takes four votes to get anything done, but she commended their work to prevent gang activity, address homelessness and remain involved in the environmental movement, among other things.

Her advice to the newcomers was simple, and a likely reaction to the fiery campaigning and expected debate on the dais: Always insist on civil discourse, act upon your principles but be willing to admit you’re wrong, and be willing to listen whether in agreement or not.

The new council was sworn in and took their seats — with some shuffling around, as determined at the discretion of the mayor.

Schneider settled in her seat and got to the point. She said they’ll be expected to tackle issues such as youth violence, the budget, mental health, homelessness, public safety and the General Plan update with healthy debate but without bickering.

It felt “fantastic” to take her seat as mayor, she told Noozhawk during the recess.

House was named mayor pro tempore and will sit to Schneider’s left. He said the council will have a diversity of perspectives that it hasn’t had in a while.

Hotchkiss, Self and White said they will work to live up to constituents’ expectations as they make the tough decisions on the horizon.

As the first bit of business Tuesday, several employees were recognized for their years of service to the city. Santa Barbara Fire Department Battalion Chief James Brydon received a 30-year pin and told the council to “take care of your firefighters.”

The consent calendar was passed unanimously, and members of the council were nominated to the Finance and Ordinance committees.

Francisco said he would “like to get out” of the Ordinance Committee, and Williams followed, noting the two were “yin and yang.”

Williams will serve as chairman of the Finance Committee, with members Francisco and Self.

White, a former planning commissioner, will serve as chairman of the Ordinance Committee and meet with House and Hotchkiss.

Schneider will represent the council at the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, and Williams will be the alternate.

Also on Tuesday, the staff presented the annual Water Supply Management Report, which examined the city’s efforts to keep an ample supply of water even in dry years. Among Lake Cachuma, Gibraltar Reservoir, an allotment of state water and groundwater basins, the city isn’t in a critical situation, according to city water resources manager Rebecca Bjork. The city uses recycled water for irrigation and toilet flushing.

It’s also continuing its work on a “pass through” agreement that would allow Santa Barbara to store some of its water from Gibraltar — which lost some space because of silt from the Zaca Fire and damage to the reservoir’s watershed — in Lake Cachuma if necessary.

Santa Barbara also has spearheaded many conservation efforts, such as the smart landscape rebate program in which residents can get up to $1,000 in materials or equipment to switch to drought-resistant plants.

As an aside, Community Development Director Paul Casey noted that for the past several years, it has rained every day that the council has received the water report. Tuesday night was no exception

Schneider adjourned the meeting in honor of former Mayor Harriet Miller, who was recognized for her service to the city. She died Jan. 6. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 31 at The Granada, 1214 State St.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .