Registration Ends Friday for Goleta Valley Girls Softball

Registration ends Friday for the spring season of the Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association, open to girls ages 5 to 14.

Evaluations are scheduled for Jan. 23, and opening day will be Feb. 27. All games will be played at the Dos Pueblos High School softball complex.

The cost is $90 for age 6U and $155 for 8U to 14U. Applications for sibling discounts will be available after team placement in February. Click here to register or for more information.

Parents are urged to make sure all forms are submitted to avoid an incomplete registration. Anyone registered after Friday will be placed on a waiting list.

— Lee Speshyock is a board member for the Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association.