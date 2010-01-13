Santa Barbara Motorcycle Police Officer Injured in Crash

A Santa Barbara motorcycle police officer was hospitalized in stable condition after an accident Tuesday afternoon on the Lower Eastside, police officials said Tuesday night.
According to police, Officer Steve Robles crashed about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Salinas Place and Salinas Street. Robles may have been cut off by a motorist, police said. The accident is under investigation.
Robles was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The extent of his injuries was not available late Tuesday but he is listed in stable condition.
— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.