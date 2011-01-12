Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:45 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Booty Camp SB Ready to Put Contestants Through Fit Challenge

Submit an essay by midnight Thursday for a chance to compete in a free training program

By Alisa Wilcox | January 12, 2011 | 8:49 p.m.

Six lucky people are about to get fit for free.

Booty Camp SB’s Fit Challenge essay contest runs through midnight Thursday, Jan. 13.

Stacey Cooper and Valerie Minning, certified personal trainers and owners of Booty Camp SB, will select six winners, male and female, to participate in a three-month personal training program free of charge. The participants will have 12 weeks to whittle away the body fat to compete for the title of Biggest Loser and keep those new year’s resolutions.

Program hopefuls must submit an essay limited to two pages by midnight Thursday to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The essay must include a current picture of the applicant (front and back) in workout wear and must answer the questions, “Why would this training change your life, and how you feel about yourself?”

Potential trainees are encouraged to also outline their dedication to the program in as much detail as possible.

Cooper and Minning will spend 12 weeks whipping the essay winners into shape and helping them achieve individual goals. The training sessions will be held at 6 a.m., noon or 6 p.m. at Fueled Sports Performance, 530 State St. in Santa Barbara. All participants must be available for a program orientation on Jan. 16 and training sessions starting Jan. 17 and running through April 1.

The training program will conclude with a celebratory event at which the overall winner will be announced.

Booty Camp SB has a long history of helping women surpass fitness expectations, locally and remotely.

“When you have fit body and mind, anything is within your grasp. Anything,” Cooper said. “We pride ourselves on helping you create a life where you can go out and succeed in every way possible, personally and professionally.”

For more information, click here or call Cooper at 805.284.3688.

— Alisa Wilcox represents Booty Camp SB.

 
