DIJO Productions to Bring ‘Talley’s Folly’ to Center Stage Theater

DIJO Productions will present Talley’s Folly, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Lanford Wilson, in performances Feb 7-12 at Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo on De la Guerra Street.

The play — featuring Ed Giron and Maia Mook, directed by Bill Waxman and produced by Jerry Oshinsky — has been described as a romance between an apple and an orange.

It is a dance between a man who is in love and doesn’t know why, and a woman who knows her feelings but won’t admit to them because of a past that could end the dance forever.

Talley’s Folly soon will be opening on Broadway, and this production is honored to have the rights for the Central Coast.

Ticket prices are $15 to $19, and group rates are available.

For reservations or more information, click here or call 805.963.0408.

— Katie Furman represents DIJO Productions.