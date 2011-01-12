Earl Warren Showgrounds Sponsoring Free E-Waste Recycling Event

Start the new year off right, help save the planet and rid yourself of old electronic devices by bringing them to the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 22 for a free e-waste recycling event. Admission and parking are free.

State law requires that all electronic devices be recycled, not dumped in the trash. Bring computers, laptops, printers, cell phones, TVs and more for free disposal.

There is no limit on how many items can be recycled. Click here for details.

The Earl Warren Showgrounds has been designated as an e-waste collection site by the State of California. E-waste is defined as all consumer and business electronic equipment that is near or at the end of its useful life. These electronic devices include but are not limited to computers, VCRs, fax machines, copiers, PDAs, TVs, cell phones and stereos.

The Cathode Ray Tubes (CTRs or picture tubes), circuit boards, switches and cables contained in these products contain hazardous elements and compounds such as lead, mercury, arsenic, selenium and cadmium. Because of the serious public health and safety risks posed by these elements, proper disposal of e-waste has become a paramount concern for legislatures, environmentalists and the general public.

The Earl Warren Showgrounds’ e-waste recycling event makes disposal of electronic devices easier than ever. Do your part to save the environment by disposing of your electronics correctly.

— Scott Grieve is CEO of the Earl Warren Showgrounds.