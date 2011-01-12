ExxonMobil Funds New Math, Science Scholarships for Local Students

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara in partnership with ExxonMobil announced the creation of two scholarships in support of Santa Barbara students interested in pursuing math- and science-related careers.

The $2,500 awards from ExxonMobil will benefit undergraduate college-bound students who are pursuing math, science, engineering or technology degrees at a four-year university.

“We have an opportunity to help shape the future paths of some young, talented area high school students by providing them with the means to access the right kind of education,” ExxonMobil Santa Ynez Unit Superintendent Frank Betts said. “As a science- and technology-based company, we support math and science education because we believe that education is the key to progress, development and economic growth.”

ExxonMobil has partnered with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara since 1994, providing more than $88,000 in support of education in Santa Barbara. These funds help provide scholarships and student aid workshops for students and families seeking financial aid.

“We are grateful for the support of ExxonMobil over the years,” said Colette Hadley, executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. “We commend our corporate partners who are helping support college access for deserving students.”

— Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.