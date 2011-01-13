Fencing Goes Up Around Cabrillo Ball Field

City of Santa Barbara installs the barrier to address neighborhood concerns of criminal activity and loitering by the homeless

The Cabrillo Ball Field features one of the best views in Santa Barbara of the Pacific Ocean and East Beach. But it also has long been plagued by criminal activity, and some nearby residents and business owners call it a magnet for the homeless.

Last October, Alan Bleecker, owner of Capitol Hardware on North Milpas Street and a member of the Milpas Community Association, said Cabrillo Ball Field should be a vibrant place for families and teams.

“But our city has allowed that field to be taken over by drug use, prostitution and vagrancy,” he said.

On Tuesday, city crews began putting up chain-link fencing around the park, prompting mixed reactions from area residents and business owners.

Tri-County Produce owner John Dixon, whose store sits adjacent to the field, said he’s hopeful that the fence, along with an ongoing police presence, will restore the park to its intended use.

“I feel very sad that we have to go to the measures of fencing in a beautiful public park like this to solve the chronic homeless problem,” he told Noozhawk.

Dixon has had a front-row seat to the problem at the ball field, saying he has witnessed panhandling, drug dealing and even prostitution in the park.

“I recognize that the fence at Cabrillo Ball Field is a short-term solution to a much more complex problem,” Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider said. She added that she hopes the fence will encourage ball teams to use the park, and that the activity will alleviate some of the neighborhood’s concerns.

Mike Foley, executive director of the nearby Casa Esperanza Homeless Center, said he believes policing in the area has been adequate, and that as a result, far fewer problems have taken place in the area. Though the fence may keep the park cleaner, he said, it’s not likely to keep homeless people from sitting around at the park.

“I would love to be wrong on that,” Foley said, adding that repurposing the space as a dog park or playground would bring continuous activity all day. “While the current fence may be a step in the right direction for ball-playing, the city has before them an amazing opportunity to create a jewel on the great asset that could be enjoyed by hundreds of Santa Barbarans and visitors every day.”

Sharon Byrne, executive director of the Milpas Community Association, said the group views the new fence with a mixture of “angst and relief.” Like Dixon, Byrne said she and fellow residents have watched the park be used heavily for some unsavory activities, which kept the general public away. But intervention by the city Parks & Recreation Department to put up the fence also presents a sad situation.

“It’s a heartbreaker that you’ve got to fence off a public park so that the public can use it,” she told Noozhawk on Wednesday.

Still, the group is hopeful that the move will improve the area. When they pushed for the ball park’s bathrooms to be locked, it didn’t help with criminal activity in the area, Byrne said, and she hopes that the bigger effort of putting up a fence will improve things.

The Milpas Community Association voiced some ideas to improve the park, including opening up the area as a dog park to the public, an idea that seems to have sway since several of the adjacent hotels allow pets. The police presence also has improved the plagued ball field, and Byrne said they’ve been patrolling the field two or three times a day, which has reduced the amount of loitering.

