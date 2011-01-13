Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:37 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Union School District Recognizes Generosity of MarBorg Industries

The company provides free trash and recycling services to the district's campuses

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 13, 2011 | 2:40 a.m.

MarBorg Industries has committed to giving the Goleta Union School District free trash and recycling services and new containers, a move applauded with gratitude Wednesday evening from the district’s Board of Trustees.

“There are not enough words to express how grateful we are to your company and your family,” Superintendent Kathy Boomer said, adding that with trash services taken care of, the staff members committed to that task can work on maintenance.

Boomer presented company president Mario Borgatello with a plaque, and he thanked his employees and family for their dedication, which allows for such philanthropic acts.

“We hope in our own little way, we can influence other folks to act the same way,” he said.

Borgatello said the free services are important to help the school district and reduce the community’s carbon footprint. He said the company’s trucks drive right past the schools on their routes anyway, and the school’s truck is far less energy efficient.

“We just believe in letting the Goleta school districts focus on what they can do best, and that’s educating children and maintaining the grounds,” he said.

MarBorg’s generosity reaches to all of GUSD’s campuses except two, which are serviced by Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara.

“When we stepped up to the plate, our competitors told (school staff) they wanted to do Foothill and Mountain View for free,” Borgatello said.

The services are valued at $100,000 a year, and MarBorg also provides free services to three Santa Barbara School District schools.

After winning a three-year contract when the services went to bid, MarBorg committed to providing the services for free instead — saving the district $80,000.

“We’re a local business. We’re not going anywhere, and we aren’t going to sell for any price,” Borgatello told the Board of Trustees. “We will be here for you.”

