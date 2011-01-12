Pacific Capital Bancorp Planning to Relocate, Rebrand

Moving its Hollister Downtown Branch this spring will coincide with a companywide consolidation under the brand name Santa Barbara Bank & Trust

Pacific Capital Bancorp announced Wednesday that it will relocate its Hollister Downtown Branch from 530 San Benito St. to 650 San Benito St. in the spring, and that the move will be timed with consolidation under the brand name Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

Pacific Capital Bancorp is the parent company of Pacific Capital Bank N.A., a nationally chartered bank that operates 47 branches in eight California counties under Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, First National Bank of Central California, South Valley National Bank, San Benito Bank and First Bank of San Luis Obispo.

George Leis, president and chief operating officer of Pacific Capital Bancorp, said the new location will be more convenient for customers.

“Our new site is larger, with better parking and an ideal spot for our ATM machine,” he said in a news release. “We are under way now with renovations and upgrades at the new site, and we expect to open for business there in the spring. There will be no interruption in service or any cost incurred by customers as a result of the move.”

He said consolidating under the name Santa Barbara Bank & Trust will help with simplifying operations and managing the bank with successful business practices.

“We will be working as one team and towards one goal,” Leis said. “And that goal is to provide value to our customers, our shareholders, our community partners and our employees.”

Although its name is changing, he said the bank’s commitment to high-quality banking services remains the same.

“The warm and professional local service that was first promised to our San Benito Bank customers in 1984 remains our top priority today,” he said. “Our same people will provide their friends and neighbors with the products they need and the service they deserve. At the same time, under the Santa Barbara Bank & Trust name, our Northern California branches will visibly be tied to one of the strongest, most highly respected community bank names serving the Central Coast of California, providing what we believe will be a very strong competitive advantage.”

