Business

Pepperdine Launches UCSB-Based MBA Program

Business classes are under way for two dozen students; informational sessions are scheduled for enrollment in the fall

By Taylor Orr, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | January 13, 2011 | 9:00 p.m.

Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management on Wednesday launched its first Santa Barbara-based program offering master’s degrees in business administration.

Pepperdine worked with the UCSB Alumni Association to offer local residents a simpler way to enroll in Pepperdine’s part-time MBA program.

A class of 24 students is taking one class per week at UCSB’s Mosher Alumni House and one class every other week at Pepperdine’s satellite campus in Westlake Village.

Dr. Linda Livingstone, dean of the Graziadio School, told Noozhawk that Pepperdine decided to launch the program after persistent interest in the Westlake Village satellite campus from Santa Barbara residents.

“(The drive from Santa Barbara to Westlake Village) is a long drive for people and a big commitment for students to make,” she said. “Santa Barbara is an underserved market with a great entrepreneurial and business community, but no MBA program is offered at UCSB. Because we were getting for much interest in our Westlake Village market, we felt it necessary to make it more convenient for students living in Santa Barbara.”

From June to October 2010, 10 informational sessions were held at UCSB and local hotels, and the interest represented from the 90 people who attended the sessions indicated a strong interest in a local MBA program.

“Prior to the MBA program being offered on the UCSB campus, students had to either travel a long way or do an online program, but some people want face-to-face contact,” Livingstone said. “The interest and reception have been very positive from Santa Barbara residents. It really is an underserved market.”

She she hopes the program enhances Santa Barbara’s well-founded business climate.

“We hope the students come away feeling like they’ve received excellent professional and personal development of students,” Livingstone said. “We can provide business expertise to UCSB’s scientists and engineers who are doing amazing work in intellectual property.”

Students currently enrolled in the program are taking an accounting class on Wednesdays and an organizational behavior class every other Saturday at Pepperdine’s satellite campus in Westlake Village. Time spent in the program totals eight hours a week for 28 months.

Livingstone said the students range in age from 24 to 42 and have academic and professional backgrounds that well-represent Santa Barbara’s population. Of the nine women and 15 men enrolled, employers include UCSB, Vandenberg Air Force Base, CKE Restaurants, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Control Systems, the Chumash Casino Resort, Proctor & Gamble, Lockheed Martin and other smaller businesses. Eleven of the enrolled students are UCSB alumni.

“We think it will be a rich learning experience for our students due to great diversity in educational and professional backgrounds,” she said.

Pepperdine will offer informational sessions for its second round of students, whose classes will begin in the fall. The deadline to apply for the fall semester is May 23.

Informational sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at UCSB’s Mosher Alumni House, and at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Canary Hotel. Click here for more information.

